Rangers Assign Marek Hrivik to Hartford

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Marek Hrivik to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hrivik has skated in 16 games with the Rangers this season, registering two assists and two penalty minutes. He has posted a plus/minus rating of even or better in 12 of his 16 games with the Rangers in 2016-17. Hrivik made his season debut with the Blueshirts on Dec. 6 against the Islanders, and he recorded his first career NHL power play assist/point on Dec. 29 at Arizona.

The 6-2, 197-pounder has skated in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and nine assists for 17 points, along with a plus-three rating and eight penalty minutes. At the time Hrivik was recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 5, he led Hartford in points and shorthanded goals (two), was tied for the team lead in goals and assists, and was tied for second on the team in plus/minus rating this season. In addition, he has recorded a point in 13 of 20 AHL games in 2016-17.

