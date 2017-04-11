April 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Magnus Hellberg and forward Taylor Beck to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Hellberg appeared in two games with the Rangers this season, posting a 1-0-0 record, along with a 1.53 GAA and a .929 SV%. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win while making his first career NHL start on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh.
Beck skated in two games with the Rangers, registering five shots on goal. He made his Rangers debut on Apr. 8 at Ottawa, and he tied for the game-high with four shots on goal on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2017
- Admirals Sign Moy to ATO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Assign Magnus Hellberg and Taylor Beck to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceCaps Ask Fans to "Rally in Red" - St. John's IceCaps
- Penguins Add Four Defensemen - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Texas Stars Weekly Update - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers Add Jeff Kubiak to ATO - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Phantoms on Verge of 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Week in Review: 4/5/17 - Providence Bruins