Rangers Assign Magnus Hellberg and Taylor Beck to Hartford

News Release

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Magnus Hellberg and forward Taylor Beck to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hellberg appeared in two games with the Rangers this season, posting a 1-0-0 record, along with a 1.53 GAA and a .929 SV%. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win while making his first career NHL start on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh.

Beck skated in two games with the Rangers, registering five shots on goal. He made his Rangers debut on Apr. 8 at Ottawa, and he tied for the game-high with four shots on goal on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh.

