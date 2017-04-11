Rangers Assign Magnus Hellberg and Taylor Beck to Hartford

Hartford Wolf Pack

April 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack

News Release

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Magnus Hellberg and forward Taylor Beck to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hellberg appeared in two games with the Rangers this season, posting a 1-0-0 record, along with a 1.53 GAA and a .929 SV%. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win while making his first career NHL start on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh.

Beck skated in two games with the Rangers, registering five shots on goal. He made his Rangers debut on Apr. 8 at Ottawa, and he tied for the game-high with four shots on goal on Apr. 9 vs. Pittsburgh.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central