Rangers Assign Dan Catenacci to Hartford

Hartford Wolf Pack

January 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack

News Release

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned forward Dan Catenacci to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Catenacci, 24, skated in one game with the Rangers after he was recalled on Jan. 19. He registered one shot on goal in 11:03 of ice time while making his debut with the Blueshirts on Jan. 20 at Colorado.

The 5-10, 193-pounder has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering two goals and eight assists for 10 points, along with 19 penalty minutes. He tallied seven points (two goals, five assists) in a seven-game span from Oct. 28 at Lehigh Valley to Nov. 12 vs. Laval. Catenacci registered two points (one goal, one assist), including the game-winning goal, on Nov. 11 at Bridgeport.

