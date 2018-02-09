Rangers Assign Brendan Smith to Hartford
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK, February 9, 2018 - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Brendan Smith to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Smith has skated in 44 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and seven assists for eight points, along with a plus-two rating and 69 penalty minutes.
