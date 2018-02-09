Rangers Assign Brendan Smith to Hartford

February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK, February 9, 2018 - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Brendan Smith to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith has skated in 44 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and seven assists for eight points, along with a plus-two rating and 69 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.