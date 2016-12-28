Rangers Assign Brandon Halverson To Hartford
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Halverson was recalled by the Rangers on December 27. In six appearances with Hartford this season, Halverson has posted a 3-3-0 record.
The Traverse City, Michigan, native was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
