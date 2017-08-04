Rancho Drops Second Straight as Offense the Wavers

News Release

Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Quakes' offense faltered in a 5-2 loss to Lancaster in game one of the four-game series on Thursday night.

Lancaster's starter, Trey Killian (9-7), was brilliant for his second consecutive start against Rancho Cucamonga. After throwing seven scoreless innings against the Quakes on July 24th, he threw six shutout innings on Thursday. Over the six innings, he scattered seven hits while striking out four and walking three.

The JetHawks scored two off of Rancho starter Michael Boyle in the second inning. After Roberto Ramos was hit by a pitch, Hamlet Marte and Wes Rogers smacked back-to-back RBI doubles to give Lancaster the lead.

The Quakes showed off the defense in the third courtesy of right-fielder Darien Tubbs. With Yonathan Daza at third and one out, Sam Hilliard lifted a fly ball into medium-depth right. Tubbs made the catch and gunned down a tagging Daza at the plate to get Boyle out of the inning.

In the sixth, the JetHawks tacked on with a Ramos solo home run to centerfield and it was 3-0.

The Quakes finally found the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning off of Logan Cozart when Keibert Ruiz bounced into an RBI fielder's choice that scored Zach McKinstry. McKinstry began the inning with a single and advanced to third on Zach Reks' bunt single combined with a throwing error. The error made the McKinstry run unearned against Cozart.

Reks finished 3-for-4 for the second straight night and is now 6-for-8 as a Quake in two games.

In the eighth, Rancho drew a run closer with an RBI double from Tubbs. With two on and one out, the Quakes failed to add on in the frame. The Quakes stranded at least one runner on the bases in every inning except the seventh for a total of 11 on the night.

The JetHawks put up two more runs in the top of the ninth inning off of Andrew Istler to put the game out of reach. Rogers delivered a sacrifice fly and Chris Rabago singled home the JetHawks' fifth run on the night to cap the scoring.

Boyle (4-4) has now lost all three starts he has made this year. He tossed five innings, only allowing the two runs while striking out one and walking one.

Max Schuh earned his first save of the season by allowing just one base-runner in a scoreless ninth inning for the JetHawks.

Rancho Cucamonga (26-15, 62-49) will continue their seven-game home stand against Lancaster (22-19, 60-51) on Friday, August 4th, at 7:05 PM for the second of four games. Rancho is expected to turn to left-hander Devin Smeltzer (4-3), while the JetHawks will send righty Jesus Tinoco (7-4) to the mound.

