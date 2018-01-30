Rampage Will Honor Breast Cancer Survivors

News Release

In anticipation of the annual "Pink in the Rink" party and event, the San Antonio Rampage franchise owned by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS & E), initiated the respective celebrations that honor survivors of breast cancer and offer donations to non-profit institutions that have support and support programs for the benefit of survivors.

Rampage, on Monday, January 22, with players Rocco Grimaldi (defense), Mason Geertsen (defense), Duncan Siemens (defense) and forward Trent Vogelhuber was present at the Metropolitan Methodist Breast Center, where - surprisingly - they interacted with survivors of breast cancer, who periodically hold meetings in the Support Group.

The skaters representing the Rampage, with great attention, listened to the various testimonies and thanks that the ladies present made public domain.

The support meeting was coordinated by medical and administrative staff, as well as volunteering, led by Mrs. Debbie Williams, who said she was a survivor after six years of recovery.

The main thing of this meeting was when one of the assistants, in her testimony, summoned women and men so that in advance they are periodically examined, which will be of great help to detect cancer in time.

"Of course nobody would like to belong to this club or support group. But here we have been given the great opportunity to share our recovery processes and, at the same time, we are given the necessary help to follow the steps of moving forward carrying out all our activities with the support of our family and staff that gives us the hand here at the Metropolitan Methodist Healthcare System, "said Williams.

On the other hand, one survivor added the following: "I always had faith in my recovery. Today before you I give my testimony and I appreciate the support that has been given to me here in the continuity of my physical and mental recovery. "

During a meeting between the players were invited to live with each of the survivors, who were given roses wrapped in a shirt alluding to the game "Pink in the Rink" and took selfies.

"This was a special visit in which we were allowed to see the sincerity of each patient to tell their respective testimonies. We wish them all the best and we thank them for the invitation, "said Grimaldi.

The party "Pink in the Rink", in its eighth edition, the Rampage (event sponsored by Methodist Healthcare System) will play on Friday, February 2 at the AT & T Center where they will receive the visitor Stars of Texas at 7:30 am p.m

The local skaters will wear pink sweater, pieces that at the end of the game will be put on auction to the highest bidder.

The amount that will be collected later will be donated to the organization Susan G. Komen.

According to the newsletter, the Rampage club, affiliated with the American Hockey League (AHL), has donated more than $ 235,550 to prevention and research programs to find a cure for cancer.

