Rampage Topple Moose 4-2

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 21, 2017) - The San Antonio Rampage (17-20-4-0) topped the Manitoba Moose (16-19-3-2) 4-2 at the AT&T Center Saturday night. Felix Girard's two-point game and A.J. Greer's game-winning goal earned the two forwards the First and Second Star of the Game, respectively.

The Rampage opened the scoring 7:09 into the first period when Rocco Grimaldi redirected a shot from the point by Girard, his first point in a Rampage sweater. Manitoba registered its first of the night at 17:22 when Kevin Czuczman netted a power-play goal on goaltender Jeremy Smith.

San Antonio regained the lead 4:29 into the second frame off a Chris Bigras blast from the point. Nearly four minutes later, the Moose evened the game at two when Brendan Lemieux registered his seventh of the season. The Rampage found the back of the net for a third time at 14:11 when Greer slipped the puck between Manitoba's Eric Comrie.

The Silver and Black held the Moose scoreless in the final stanza, adding a short-handed empty-net goal from Girard with 11 seconds remaining in the game.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Nunn Bigras - Clark Smith

Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson

Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Siemens - Young

Henley - Nantel - Bourke

