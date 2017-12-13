Rampage to Host Star Wars Night December 9

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 4, 2017) - The Force will be strong as the Rebel Alliance San Antonio Rampage take on the Galatic Empire Bakersfield Condors in their annual Star Wars Night at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.
The team will wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off outside of Rock & Brews on the Plaza Level following the game, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the San Antonio Humane Society. Fans can also bring an item from the San Antonio Humane Society\'s wish list and receive a collectible Rampage koozie. Donation locations can be found on the Plaza Level concourse outside Section 104.
