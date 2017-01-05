Rampage Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to San Jose

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif.- The San Antonio Rampage (15-16-2-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (15-7-1-3) 4-2 in their final matchup of the season on Wednesday night at the SAP Center.

Rampage forward Jim O'Brien collected his third assist since returning to the lineup on Dec. 17, extending his point streak to five games. Gabriel Bourque collected his 150th professional point, an assist, to extend his point streak to three games. Mike Sislo's second-period helper was the 200th point of his AHL career.

San Jose opened the scoring midway through the first period when Daniel O'Regan found the back of the net on a Barracuda power play at the 8:07 mark. They extended their lead to two five minutes later when Marucs Sorenson edged the puck past Rampage netminder Spencer Martin 13:42 into the frame. San Antonio narrowed the lead back to one when A.J. Greer netted a power-play pass from Rocco Grimaldi and Sergei Boikov at 19:25.

The Rampage would score the second period's lone goal on the power play when Bourque edged a loose puck under the pad of San Jose goaltender Troy Grosenick with helpers from Sislo and O'Brien at 13:06 of the frame.

The Barracuda had a strong rally in the third, scoring two unanswered power-play goals by Tim Heed at the 1:35 and 13:23 marks.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Sislo Bigras - Lindholm Martin

Greer - Compher - Grimaldi Siemens - Boikov Simpson

Bourque- Nantel - Nunn Young - Clark

Henley - Bourke - Petryk

Up Next

San Antonio continues its road trip in their first back-to-back series of the season against the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.