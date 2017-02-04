Rampage Take a Tight One from Stars, 3-2

SAN ANTONIO - It was a back-and-forth matchup all night long and two third-period goals for the San Antonio Rampage held up in a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars on Friday night in front of 14,524 fans in attendance at AT&T Center to begin a home-and-home series between the two rivals.

Jim O'Brien and Julien Nantel scored in the third for the Rampage to overtake the Stars. Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson each provided the offense for Texas. Travis Morin tallied an assist for Texas to extend his point streak to six games, and goaltender Justin Peters suffered the loss in his debut after being acquired by the NHL's Dallas Stars via trade on Thursday from Arizona.

The Stars (20-20-1-2) and Rampage (21-21-4-0) wrap up their home-and-home series Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

O'Brien's wrist shot from the right circle bounced off the post, and then the back of Peters, to knot the score at 2-2, 1:35 into the third. Just over a minute later, Nantel cashed in on a Texas turnover in front of the net to give the Rampage the lead for good. Jeremy Smith held things up for the Rampage the rest of the way and finished with 26 saves in the win.

Peters stopped 27 of 30 for the Stars in the loss.

San Antonio's two third-period goals were needed after Texas scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead of their own. Morin's crossing feed at 3:58 of the middle frame set up Gurianov for a one-timer goal and his eighth of the season. It was also the rookie's fourth goal in the last seven games.

Late in the second, Dickinson finished off a counter-attack rush for the Stars on a wrist shot goal from the slot for his seventh of the year.

Grimaldi opened up the scoring with the first period's only goal at 11:57 for the Rampage.

Texas finished 0-for-2 on the power play. San Antonio went 0-for-3.

Justin Hache was scratched from the Texas lineup after also being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday with Peters.

Three Stars:

1. Julien Nantel (SA) 2. Rocco Grimaldi (SA) 3. Jeremy Smith (SA)

