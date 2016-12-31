Rampage Speed Past Roadunners in 5-2 Victory

TUCSON, AZ- A two-goal game from Troy Bourke vaulted the San Antonio Rampage (14-15-2-?0) over the Tucson Roadrunners (15-7-3-0) 5-2 Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Forward Jim O'Brien's second-period goal was his third in as many games, earning him the longest active goal streak for any Rampage player this season. Bourke collected the game-winning goal to cap off a two-goal night for the first time in his AHL career, earning him the First Star of the Game. Spencer Martin finished the game stopping 19-of-21 Roadrunner shots on goal, earning him the Second Star of the Game.

Despite outshooting the Roadrunners 11-2 in the first, San Antonio did not open the scoring until early in the second period when Bourke capitalized on pass from Garry Nunn at the 3:05 mark. The Rampage extended their lead to two just 51 seconds later when O'Brien collected his fifth goal of the season off of a pass from Joe Whitney 3:56 into the stanza. Tucson narrowed the lead midway through the period when Mark Olver netted a pass from Kevin Connauton at 7:03. Bourke would tallied his second of the night when Anton Lindholm provided a helper at 8:33.

Rocco Grimaldi kick-started the scoring in the third frame, finding the back of the net off a pass from A.J. Greer 5:32 into the period. Despite a late Tucson goal from Connauton 16:46 in the stanza, San Antonio would finish out the night's scoring with an empty-net goal with six seconds left in regulation. J.T. Compher registered his eighth of the season thanks to Gabriel Bourque, who made his first appearance since Dec. 10 at Iowa.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Sislo Bigras - Lindholm Martin

Greer - Compher - Grimaldi Siemens - Boikov Simpson

Bourque- Nantel - Nunn Young - Corbett

Henley - Bourke - Petryk

Up Next

San Antonio concludes its second back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Arena. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

