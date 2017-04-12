Rampage Sign Defenseman Josh Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced today that defenseman Josh Anderson has been signed to an amateur tryout contract. Additionally, the Rampage have reassigned defenseman Justin Hamonic to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL). Hamonic skated in three contests with the Rampage.
Anderson, 18, joins the Rampage after four seasons with the Prince George Cougars (WHL). In the 2016-17 campaign, he registered three goals and eight assists in 69 contests. Anderson was a third-round selection (#71) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Anderson will be available for tonight's game as San Antonio begins its final three-game series of the season with the Texas Stars, at 7:30 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
