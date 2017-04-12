Rampage Sign Defenseman Josh Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced today that defenseman Josh Anderson has been signed to an amateur tryout contract. Additionally, the Rampage have reassigned defenseman Justin Hamonic to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL). Hamonic skated in three contests with the Rampage.

Anderson, 18, joins the Rampage after four seasons with the Prince George Cougars (WHL). In the 2016-17 campaign, he registered three goals and eight assists in 69 contests. Anderson was a third-round selection (#71) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Anderson will be available for tonight's game as San Antonio begins its final three-game series of the season with the Texas Stars, at 7:30 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.


