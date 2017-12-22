RAMPAGE RECALL NICOLAS MELOCHE, JOE CANNATA, AND BRADY SHAW FROM COLORADO EAGLES

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that defenseman Nicolas Meloche, goaltender Joe Cannata, and forward Brady Shaw have been recalled from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Cannata began the season with the Eagles, earning nine wins in his 11 games played while registering a 2.14 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. The Wakefield, Massachusetts, native has appeared in two games with the Rampage this season, recording a 2.23 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage. Originally drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft (173rd overall), Cannata split the 2016-17 season between the Rampage, Hershey Bears (AHL), and South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL).

Meloche has appeared in 14 games with the Rampage this season, tallying four points (1g/3a) and 30 penalty minutes, while recording one goal in five outings with the Eagles. The 2015 second-round draft pick registered 21 points (7g/14a) in 26 appearances with the Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL), and tallied 26 points (9g/17a) in 35 games with the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) during the 2016-17 season.

Shaw has registered nine points (4g/5a) in nine contests with the Eagles this season. The Ottawa, Ontario, native has also appeared in two games with the Rampage this season, recording his first AHL goal with the club on Oct. 28 vs. the San Diego Gulls. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward played in six contests with San Antonio during the 2016-17 season.

