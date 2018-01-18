January 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
RAMPAGE RECALL DEFENSEMAN TOMMY VANNELLI FROM TULSA OILERS
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 18, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that the club has recalled defenseman Tommy Vannelli from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Vannelli opened the 2017-18 campaign with the Oilers, registering 14 points (4g/10a) in 35 contests. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defenseman combined for 19 points (1g/18a) in 46 games between the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) during the 2016-17 season.
The Silver and Black return to the ice on Friday, Jan. 19 to take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
