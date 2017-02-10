Rampage Recall Defenseman Cody Corbett from Colorado Eagles

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced today that defenseman Cody Corbett has been recalled from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL). Corbett played in seven games with the Eagles since being reassigned on Jan. 23, registering two goals, three assists and one multiple-point game. The Lakeland, Minn. native began the season with the Rampage, recording two goals and eight assists in 23 contests with the Silver and Black. San Antonio continues its nine-game Rodeo Road Trip with a contest against the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.