Rampage Recall Cannata, Meloche to AHL

December 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that goaltender Joe Cannata and defenseman Nicolas Meloche have been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Cannata has gone 9-1-1-0 on the season with Colorado, while Meloche has notched one goal in five contests with the Eagles.
Cannata is coming off a 30-save shutout of the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, as the 27 year-old currently sits 2nd in the ECHL with a 2.14 GAA and 4th in the league with a save-percentage of .930.
Meloche was a 2nd round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has already appeared in 14 games with the Rampage, collecting one goal, three assists and 30 penalty minutes.
The Eagles return to action on Friday, December 22nd at 7:05pm when they face the Utah Grizzlies at the Budweiser Events Center.
