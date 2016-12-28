Rampage Reassign Shawn St. Amant to Colorado
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 28, 2016) - The San Antonio Rampage have reassigned forward Shawn St. Amant to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.
St. Amant, 20, appeared in 11 games with the Rampage since being recalled on Nov. 12, recording one goal and two assists. St. Amant began the season with the Eagles, recording three points (1g/2a) in seven games. The Le Gardeur, Que. native spent the last three years playing in the QMJHL with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, helping the team to a President's Cup during the 2013-14 season and serving as the Alternate Captain during the 2015-16 season. He tallied 113 points total (46g/67a) in 194 games played.
San Antonio begins its six-game road stint against the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016
- Megan Nets Three as Wolves Roast IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Sound Tigers 5, T-Birds 4 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Shutout Wild 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Squeeze Past Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Power out Again IceCaps - Utica Comets
- IceCaps Edge Comets 4-3 in OT - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Reassign Shawn St. Amant to Colorado - San Antonio Rampage
- Dallas Stars Reassign Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Condors Host San Jose Tonight at 7 p.m. for Nintendo NES Giveaway - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Assigns Bertuzzi and Lashoff to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Bobby Shea to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Brett Howden to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 28-January 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Host Tucson at 7:00 p.m. Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Brandon Halverson To Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Swap Goaltenders with ECHL Florida - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers and T-Birds Square off Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.