Rampage Reassign Shawn St. Amant to Colorado

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 28, 2016) - The San Antonio Rampage have reassigned forward Shawn St. Amant to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

St. Amant, 20, appeared in 11 games with the Rampage since being recalled on Nov. 12, recording one goal and two assists. St. Amant began the season with the Eagles, recording three points (1g/2a) in seven games. The Le Gardeur, Que. native spent the last three years playing in the QMJHL with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, helping the team to a President's Cup during the 2013-14 season and serving as the Alternate Captain during the 2015-16 season. He tallied 113 points total (46g/67a) in 194 games played.

San Antonio begins its six-game road stint against the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

