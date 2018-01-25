News Release

Rampage Reassign Joly to Colorado

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that forward Michael Joly has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 22 year-old has generated a league-leading 29 goals in 31 games with the Eagles this season. His 43 points are good for 5th in the league while his +23 rating is currently tied for 2nd in the ECHL.

During his time with the Rampage, the Gatineau, Quebec native has registered one goal in seven appearances this season.

The Eagles return to action on Wednesday, January 24th at 7:05pm MT when they face the Idaho Steelheads at the Budweiser Events Center.

Kevin McGlue, Play-By-Play "Voice of the Eagles" & Media Relations Director

