Rampage Reassign Joe Cannata, Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado Eagles

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that goaltender Joe Cannata, and forwards Brady Shaw and Michael Joly have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL). In addition, the club has reassigned forward Thomas Frazee to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

Cannata began the season with the Eagles, earning nine wins in his 11 games played while registering a 2.14 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. The Wakefield, Massachusetts, native has appeared in two games with the Rampage this season, recording a 2.23 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage.

Joly leads the Eagles this season with 31 points (20g/11a) in 25 contests, including a league-leading 20 goals. He has appeared in two contests with the Rampage on Nov. 25 against the Bakersfield Condors Dec. 21 against the Manitoba Moose.

Shaw has registered nine points (4g/5a) in nine contests with the Eagles this season. The Ottawa, Ontario, native has also appeared in two games with the Rampage this season, recording his first AHL goal with the club on Oct. 28 vs. the San Diego Gulls.

Frazee opened the season with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), recording 15 points (5g/10a) in 12 appearances before being traded to the Admirals on Nov. 14. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has tallied five points (1g/4a) in 10 contests with Norfolk.

