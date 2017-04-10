Rampage Reassign Forwards Alex Belzile and Julian Nantel, and Mason Geertsen to Eagles

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced today that forwards Alex Belzile and Julian Nantel, and defenseman Mason Geertsen have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL). Additionally, the Rampage have signed forwards Thomas Frazee and Trevor Mingoia, and defenseman Josh Atkinson to professional tryout contracts.

The Colorado Eagles finished the regular season with the ECHL's third-best record (47-20-2-3) and 99 points. Belzile, Nantel, Geertsen will join the Eagles for their Kelly Cup Playoff run in Colorado's first-round matchup with the Idaho Steelheads, starting on April 14.

Belzile, 25, has registered five goals and seven assists in 45 games with the Rampage this season. Midway through the 2016-17 campaign, he was reassigned to the Eagles for 17 games, tallying 10 goals, 17 assists, and eight multiple-point efforts.

Geertsen played in nine games with the Eagles earlier this season registering five assists and two multiple-point games. The Drayton Valley, Alta. native began the season with the Rampage, and has tallied four assists in 36 contests with the Silver and Black.

Nantel has appeared in 59 games with the Rampage this season, recording five goals and three assists. The rookie forward also spent five games with Colorado, collecting two goals in his Eagles debut on March 8 against the Alaska Aces.

Frazee rejoins the Rampage after spending a majority of the 2016-17 campaign with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL). He appeared in three contests with the Silver and Black earlier this season, while recording 19 goals and 20 assists in 60 games with the Gladiators.

Mingoia, 25, spent the entire 2016-17 campaign with Atlanta, collecting 21 goals and 19 assists in 60 games. He spent three seasons at Providence College before making his professional debut with the Albany Devils on March 29, 2016 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. During his collegiate years, Mingoia totaled 34 goals, and 49 assists in 102 games.

Atkinson, 24, began the season with the Gladiators, recording 10 goals and 40 assists in 66 contests. The Spruce Grove, Alta. native had a two-game stint with the Chicago Wolves earlier this year, making his AHL debut on March 4 against the Cleveland Monsters.

