News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced today that forward Shawn St. Amant and defenseman Sergei Boikov have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL). St. Amant, appeared in 28 games with the Rampage, collecting three goals and five assists. In his 35 contests with the Eagles, St. Amant registered 13 goals and 15 assists. Boikov, spent a majority of the 2016-17 campaign with San Antonio, recording three goals and 13 assists in 63 games with the Silver and Black. He has tallied one goal and one assist in seven games with Colorado this season. The San Antonio Rampage will celebrate their loyal supporters with Fan Appreciation Night when they host the Texas Stars in the final home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Fans in attendance at the AT&T Center on Friday could go home with one of hundreds of giveaways from the Rampage and their partners. Friday's game will also be a Bud Light KISS 99.5 $1 Drink Night at the AT&T Center. Fans can purchase $1 domestic beers and sodas throughout the game. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

