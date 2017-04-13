April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage announced today that forward Shawn St. Amant and defenseman Sergei Boikov have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
St. Amant, appeared in 28 games with the Rampage, collecting three goals and five assists. In his 35 contests with the Eagles, St. Amant registered 13 goals and 15 assists. Boikov, spent a majority of the 2016-17 campaign with San Antonio, recording three goals and 13 assists in 63 games with the Silver and Black. He has tallied one goal and one assist in seven games with Colorado this season.
The San Antonio Rampage will celebrate their loyal supporters with Fan Appreciation Night when they host the Texas Stars in the final home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Fans in attendance at the AT&T Center on Friday could go home with one of hundreds of giveaways from the Rampage and their partners. Friday's game will also be a Bud Light KISS 99.5 $1 Drink Night at the AT&T Center. Fans can purchase $1 domestic beers and sodas throughout the game. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2017
- Wolves Maintain Central Lead with Win over Iowa - Chicago Wolves
- Wild Falls to Wolves 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Dramatic 5-4 Win Over Moose - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Drops Decision to Cleveland - Manitoba Moose
- Rampage Reassign Forward Shawn St. Amant and Defenseman Sergei Boikov - San Antonio Rampage
- Reign Release Defenseman Alexx Privitera from PTO - Ontario Reign
- Reign Reassign Quentin Shore to Manchester (ECHL) - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Release Crema from ATO - Rochester Americans
- San Jose's Daniel O'Regan Voted Winner of AHL's Dudley (Red) Garrett Award - AHL
- Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Tops Friendly Markets Set For Friday Night - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Team Photo Giveaway and Autograph Signing April 15 - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Set First Two Home Playoff Games - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Cap 2016-17 Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Magic Number Down to One in Overtime Loss To Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Gulls Get Back to Winning Ways with 5-1 Victory over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Maillet and Amadio Roll Reign Past Heat in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Score Two Early Goals, Hang on for 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Release Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Condors Fall in SD, But Remain in Playoff Hunt - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls First Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Clinch Home-Ice Advantage with 2-1 Shootout Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Put up 48 Shots But Fall in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Shootout Win at Wilkes-Barre Locks up Spot In Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Hold on for 4-3 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Stars Edge Rampage 4-3 - San Antonio Rampage