Rampage Previal on Pink Ice in 3-2 Victory over Stars

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO- The San Antonio Rampage (21-21-4-0) rallied early in the third period with a pair of unanswered goals to defeat the Texas Stars (20-20-1-2) 3-2 in front of a season-high 14,524 fans during the seventh annual Pink in the Rink Game on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Rampage forward Julien Nantel netted the game-winning goal early in the third frame, his first of the season, and earned the First Star of the Game. Rampage forward Felix Girard delivered his 11th assist of the season extending his assist streak to four games.

San Antonio scored the first and only goal of the opening frame when Rocco Grimaldi back-handed a pass from Girard and Gabriel Bourque at the front door of Texas goaltender Justin Peters at 11:57.

Texas tied the game up at one with an early goal in the second period when Denis Gurianov netted a one timer from the top of the right circle at the 3:58 mark. Stars forward Jason Dickinson gave Texas their first lead of the game nearly 12 minutes later when he blasted the puck on the top shelf of Rampage netminder Jeremy Smith at 15:49. Texas led San Antonio 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Jim O'Brien delivered the game-tying goal early in in the third when Reid Petryk and Anton Lindhom fed him the puck on the outside lane 1:35 into the period. Nantel netted the game winner just over a minute later when Troy Bourke fed the puck back to a wide-open Nantel 2:55 into the frame.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Petryk Bigras - Young Smith

Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson

Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Geertsen - Siemens

Henley - Bourke - Nantel

Up Next

The San Antonio Rampage will begin their Rodeo Road Trip when they travel northbound on Interstate 35 for the second game of this back-to-back series against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

