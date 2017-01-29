Rampage Leave Milwaukee Feeling Empty Following 14-3 Meltdown

January 29, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Cedar Rapids Rampage News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Rampage haven't had many low points this season so any kind of loss in Milwaukee with so much on the line on Sunday could have qualified as a low point. Getting outscored 11-1 in the second half and losing 14-3 on an afternoon where Gordy Gurson's 30-game point scoring streak came to an end could be a franchise low point.

Not only did the Rampage suffer a second half collapse, but they poured salt in the wound by allowing five empty goals long after the outcome was in doubt. The loss dropped the Rampage to 10-5, a game behind the 11-4 Kansas City Comets in the Central Division. The Wave won their sixth in a row and pulled into a tie with Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot.

Things started off well enough with Hewerton's power play goal at 8:52 giving the Rampage a 1-0 lead. Brett Petricek shut out the Wave for the first 16:25 until Ian Bennett scored his first of six goals on the game, and scored again three minutes later to put the Wave up 2-1.

Hewerton scored his second goal to tie the game on a restart at 8:16 of the second quarter. Drew Ruggles put the Wave up to stay at 9:51, but the teams went into the locker room with Milwaukee clinging to a 3-2 lead.

The Wave scored three goals in just over three minutes as part of a 4-0 third quarter that put them up 7-2. Two more early fourth quarter goals spurred player/coach Hewerton to enter the game as a sixth attacker and Petricek was done for the night having allowed nine goals for the second straight game. Hewerton played the last 11:59 as the sixth attacker and allowed five goals, including four by Bennett.

After allowing 11 straight goals Cedar Rapids got one back when Tony Walls scored the only Rampage goal of the second half.

Wave goalkeeper Josh Lemos was named Player of the Game with 15 saves. Bennett finished with six goals and two assists and Max Ferdinand assisted on five straight fourth quarter goals and finished with six assists. Andre Hayne who came into the game with only three points this season had two goals and three assists.

Cedar Rapids still leads the season series against Milwaukee, 2-1, but trails in head to head goals now, 23-15. If Milwaukee wins the final meeting on February 12 they will own the tie-breaker against the Rampage should the two teams finish the season with an identical record. Until then the Rampage has a chance to pick themselves up when they host the 1-14 St. Louis Ambush on February 3.

The Rampage return home for their second-to-last regular season home game on Friday when they host the Ambush. Tickets are on sale starting at just $9 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the U.S. Cellular Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.