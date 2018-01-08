January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that Rampage forward Rocco Grimaldi and defenseman Jordan Schmaltz have been named to the Pacific Division Team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, to be held Jan. 28-29 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.
Grimaldi and Schmaltz are receiving their first career selections to the AHL All-Star Classic, marking the second consecutive year that the Rampage have had two players selected to participate. Grimaldi has registered 19 points (12g/7a) in 24 appearances with the Silver and Black this season, in addition to his six-game stint with the Colorado Avalanche where the forward recorded one goal and two assists. Earlier this season, he became the seventh player in franchise history to record at least 100 points with the club.
In his third professional season, Schmaltz has collected 19 points (5g/14a) in 26 contests with San Antonio, while making four appearances with the St. Louis Blues. He is the first Rampage defenseman selected to the AHL All-Star Classic since the 2014-15 season. Schmaltz is tied for 13th amongst AHL defensemen in scoring, and is tied for fourth in power-play assists (10).
The AHL All-Star Classic will feature the AHL's four divisions, each represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 30 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The 2018 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars, seven former first-round draft choices and 12 more second-rounders. In addition, 25 of the All-Stars named have been recalled to the National Hockey League already this season.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 28 (8 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 29 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.
