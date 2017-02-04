Rampage Fall to Stars 2-1

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 4, 2017) - A late goal from Nick Ebert lifted the Texas Stars (21-20-1-2) to a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (21-22-4-0) on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars landed the lone goal of the first period at the 17:46 mark when Ethan Werek beat Rampage goaltender Jeremy Smith on a centering pass from Mike McMurtry. San Antonio tied the game at one nearly a full period later thanks to a Felix Girard wrist shot from the left circle at 16:17 of the second frame. The game remained 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Ebert registered the game-winning goal at the 17:06 mark of the third period, spoiling the opening game of San Antonio's 2017 Rodeo Road Trip.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Petryk Bigras - Young Smith

Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson

Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Geertsen - Siemens

Henley - Bourke - Nantel

Up Next

San Antonio continues its nine-game Rodeo Road Trip with a Friday contest against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

