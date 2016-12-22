Rampage Fall to Stars 2-1

SAN ANTONIO- The San Antonio Rampage (12-14-2-0) fell to the Texas Stars (14-10-1-1) 2-1 Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars were the first to light the lamp as Nick Ebert's shot found the back of the net at the 3:23 mark of the first period. Brandon DeFazio and Remi Elie registered assists on the play as the rebounding puck slipped past San Antonio's Jeremy Smith.

J.T. Compher evened the game at one at the 15:53 mark of the second period as Alex Belzile and Anton Lindholm registered assists. Nearly four minutes later the Stars capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play when Gemel Smith finished a back-door pass from DeFazio and Matt Mangene.

The third period went scoreless, despite San Antonio pulling Smith in the final two minutes of regulation in favor of an extra attacker.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Sislo Jardine - Lindholm Smith

Greer - Compher - Grimaldi Siemens - Boikov Simpson

Nantel - Bourke - Nunn Young - Corbett

Henley - Belzile - Petryk

Up Next

San Antonio will finish its back-to-back with the Texas Stars tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

