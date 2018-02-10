Rampage Earn Second Consecutive Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI (Feb. 10, 2018) - Forward Felix Girard's two-goal night helps the San Antonio Rampage (24-19-6-0) earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals (24-20-4-0) on Saturday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Admirals were the first to sound the horn midway through the first period when Derek Army finished a centering pass from Tyler Moy at 9:26. The remainder of the first period went scoreless as Milwaukee took a one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Girard tallied the equalizer 57 seconds into the second frame after he collected a rebounding puck in front of the net and fired a wrister past netminder Anders Lindback. The Silver and Black took their first lead of the night more than eight minutes later when Oskar Sundqvist forced a turnover behind the Admirals net and found Reid Petryk open in the slot for his third of the season.

Milwaukee evened the game 32 seconds later after Frederic Allard's wrist shot from the blueline got through a screened Spencer Martin. The Rampage regained the lead at 15:59 when Sundqvist found Nicolas Meloche who fired a one timer from the left point past Lindback.

The Admirals notched the game at three at 9:02 of the final stanza after Mark Zengerle and Harry Zolnierczyk found themselves on a 2-on-1 breakaway, allowing Zengerle to collect his fourth of the season. Girard netted his second of the night at 14:54 when his shot deflected off the left shoulder of Lindback and into the net. Trevor Smith sent the game to overtime with 10 seconds remaining in regulation after knocking the puck out of midair and past Martin.

Milwaukee capitalized on a 4-on-3 power-play opportunity 75 seconds into the extra period when Mark McNeill found Alexandre Carrier on a backdoor cut, securing a 5-4 victory for the Admirals.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Ranford-Agozzino-Grimaldi Bigras-Warsofsky Martin

Blais-Sundqvist-Petryk Siemens-Meloche Husso

Kostin-Girard-Vogelhuber Geertsen-Graham

Nantel-Musil-St. Amant

Up Next

San Antonio continue its annual Rodeo Road Trip when they return to the ice for a contest against the Iowa Wild on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The Rampage will play their next eight games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

