Rampage Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (Feb. 11, 2017) - A 2-1 shootout decision lifted the Rockford IceHogs (16-23-8-3) over the San Antonio Rampage (21-23-4-1) 4-3 on Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Forward J.T. Compher contributed two goals on the night, earning the first multiple-goal game of his professional career and the Second Star of the Game. Forward Felix Girard lent a hand on Rocco Grimaldi's third-period game-tying goal, extending Girard's point streak to seven games.

Rockford opened the scoring early in the first when Tyler Motte beat Rampage goaltender Kent Simpson to net his fifth goal of the season 2:51 into the period. Compher evened the score with help from A.J. Greer midway through the frame, weaving through defenders and delivering a shot past the right side of IceHogs netminder Lars Johansson at the 12:04 mark. The game was tied at one after 20 minutes of play.

Two early second-period goals from Kyle Baun and Luke Johnson at 3:09 and 5:31 gave Rockford its biggest lead of the game, extending the score 3-1. However, a second goal from Compher at 8:09 put the game back into reach for San Antonio.

San Antonio scored the lone goal of the third period, when Grimaldi tied the game at three off of a pass from Gabriel Bourque and Girard 10:40 into the final stanza.

