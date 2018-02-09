Rampage Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Grand Rapids
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (Feb. 9, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage (24-19-5-0) played the Grand Rapids Griffins (26-18-1-5) even through regulation but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime on Friday at Van Andel Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Silver and Black struck first 2:37 into the second frame when Jesse Graham's wrister deflected off netminder Tom McCollum and out to Shawn St. Amant who fired a backhander into the net. Grand Rapids evened the game at 10:47 after Ben Street delivered a centering pass to Filip Hronek who hit a slap shot from the blueline over the right shoulder of goaltender Ville Husso.
San Antonio regained the lead at 1:41 of the final frame when Oskar Sundqvist found Graham on a backdoor cut who fired the puck into the back of the cage for the first power-play goal of the 2018 Rodeo Road Trip. The Griffins notched the game at two less than three minutes later after Matt Lorito gathered a loose puck at the right point and sent a shot past Husso at 4:10.
Matthew Ford tallied his 18th of the season after he forced a turnover at the Rampage blueline and fired a wrister from the slot, giving the Griffins a 3-2 advantage. San Antonio evened the game and forced overtime after David Warsofsky found Andrew Agozzino, who fired a one timer from the left point at 15:16.
Grand Rapids took advantage of a 4-on-3 delayed penalty at 3:16 of the extra period when Lorito beat Husso glove side after receiving a backdoor pass from Colin Campbell.
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Ranford-Agozzino-Belzile Bigras-Warsofksy Husso
Blais-Sundqvist-Petryk Siemens-Meloche Martin
Vogelhuber-Girard-Grimaldi Geertsen-Graham
Kostin-Musil-St. Amant?
Up Next
The Silver and Black continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. San Antonio will play its next nine games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
