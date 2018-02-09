Rampage Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Grand Rapids

February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, MI (Feb. 9, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage (24-19-5-0) played the Grand Rapids Griffins (26-18-1-5) even through regulation but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Silver and Black struck first 2:37 into the second frame when Jesse Graham's wrister deflected off netminder Tom McCollum and out to Shawn St. Amant who fired a backhander into the net. Grand Rapids evened the game at 10:47 after Ben Street delivered a centering pass to Filip Hronek who hit a slap shot from the blueline over the right shoulder of goaltender Ville Husso.

San Antonio regained the lead at 1:41 of the final frame when Oskar Sundqvist found Graham on a backdoor cut who fired the puck into the back of the cage for the first power-play goal of the 2018 Rodeo Road Trip. The Griffins notched the game at two less than three minutes later after Matt Lorito gathered a loose puck at the right point and sent a shot past Husso at 4:10.

Matthew Ford tallied his 18th of the season after he forced a turnover at the Rampage blueline and fired a wrister from the slot, giving the Griffins a 3-2 advantage. San Antonio evened the game and forced overtime after David Warsofsky found Andrew Agozzino, who fired a one timer from the left point at 15:16.

Grand Rapids took advantage of a 4-on-3 delayed penalty at 3:16 of the extra period when Lorito beat Husso glove side after receiving a backdoor pass from Colin Campbell.

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Ranford-Agozzino-Belzile Bigras-Warsofksy Husso

Blais-Sundqvist-Petryk Siemens-Meloche Martin

Vogelhuber-Girard-Grimaldi Geertsen-Graham

Kostin-Musil-St. Amant?

Up Next

The Silver and Black continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. San Antonio will play its next nine games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.