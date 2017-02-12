Rampage Drop 3-2 Decision to Wolves

February 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





CHICAGO, Ill.- A late third-period goal from James Wisniewski lifted the Chicago Wolves (29-17-3-3) over the San Antonio Rampage (21-24-4-1) 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Forward Felix Girard lent a hand on Joe Whitney's second-period power-play goal, extending Girard's point streak to eight games and tying A.J. Greer for the longest point streak of San Antonio's 2016-17 campaign. Forward Gabriel Bourque's third-period goal, his seventh of the season, extended his point streak to five games.

After a scoreless first period, Chicago opened the scoring midway through the second frame when Bryce Gervais capitalized on a Rampage turnover with a shorthanded goal 11:17 into the frame. San Antonio tied the game at one nearly two minutes later when Joe Whitney sunk a backhanded pass from Girard to the right side of Wolves goaltender Jordan Binnington at the 13-minute mark of the second stanza.

Chicago regained the lead early in the third when Petteri Lindbohm blasted the puck from the top of the left circle and behind Spencer Martin 1:11 into the period. The Rampage tied the game again with a second power-play goal halfway through the frame when Bourque finished a loose rebound from Eric Gelinas and Chris Bigras at the 10:16 mark. But Wisniewski would land the go-ahead goal seconds after the Wolves' final power-play opportunity 15:52 into the last stanza.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Bourke - O'Brien - Nunn Bigras - Clark Martin

Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson

Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Siemens - Gelinas

Whitney - Nantel - Henley

Up Next

The San Antonio Rampage will continue the Rodeo Road Trip with Wednesday contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.