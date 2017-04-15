Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Forward Colin Smith recorded his first-career hat trick and added an assist to propel the San Antonio Rampage (27-42-5-2) to a 6-3 victory over the Texas Stars (34-37-1-4) in the regular season finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Reid Petryk opened the scoring for the Rampage just 2:25 into the contest when he re-directed Eric Gelinas' shot from the right point past Stars goalie Justin Peters for a 1-0 lead. Rocco Grimaldi extended the lead to two with a power-play goal at 10:31 giving the Rampage a 2-0 cushion at the end of 20 minutes.
Matej Stransky cut the San Antonio lead in half 2:18 into the second period when his wrist shot slipped off the top of Rampage goalie Spencer Martin's glove and landed in the net making it a 2-1 game. But the Rampage reclaimed their two-goal lead when Smith scored his first of the night by netting a second Rampage power-play goal at 3:27 of the period.
Texas fought back with two goals 26 seconds apart in the sixth minute of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Remi Elie beat Martin with a one-time slap shot from the right circle at 5:12 and Dillon Heatherington tied the game 26 seconds later with a shot from the left point. But the Rampage rallied scoring the final three goals of the night. Smith gave San Antonio the lead for good when he potted a wrist shot past Peters at 11:06 giving the Rampage a 4-3 lead. Felix Girard added an insurance goal three minutes later at 14:43 before Smith capped off his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:42 to cap the scoring.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Bourque-Smith-Grimaldi Bigras - Clark Martin
Ranford-Girard-Petryk Siemens - Fick Cannata
Nunn-Bourke-Shaw Gelinas - Young
Storm-Frazee-Mingoia
Up Next
San Antonio returns to the ice in October 2017 to begin their 16th season in South Texas. For more information including season tickets and the 2017-18 schedule, log into SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
SARAMPAGE.COM
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2017
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Season with 3-0 Loss to Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap: Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Crunch Claim North Division Title with 5-2 Win over Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino, Wolves Clinch Central Division Title - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins to Set Sail in Playoffs against Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces First-Round Schedules for 2017 - AHL
- Wolves Clinch Central Division Title; Open Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals to Face Griffins in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Season Ends with Loss to Crunch - Utica Comets
- RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Cruises Past Rockford in Season Finale 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896 - Binghamton Senators
- IceHogs Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP | RECAP | IceCaps Clinch Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Marlies - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Devils Blank Amerks to Close out Regular Season - Albany Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season - Ontario Reign
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From - Cleveland Monsters
- Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Down Reign in 4-3 Shootout Win of Final Regular Season Road - San Diego Gulls
- Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 3-2 OT Win Prolongs Division Suspense - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Edge Devils for 5-4 Win in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Blank Rampage 1-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win - Utica Comets