Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Forward Colin Smith recorded his first-career hat trick and added an assist to propel the San Antonio Rampage (27-42-5-2) to a 6-3 victory over the Texas Stars (34-37-1-4) in the regular season finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Reid Petryk opened the scoring for the Rampage just 2:25 into the contest when he re-directed Eric Gelinas' shot from the right point past Stars goalie Justin Peters for a 1-0 lead. Rocco Grimaldi extended the lead to two with a power-play goal at 10:31 giving the Rampage a 2-0 cushion at the end of 20 minutes.

Matej Stransky cut the San Antonio lead in half 2:18 into the second period when his wrist shot slipped off the top of Rampage goalie Spencer Martin's glove and landed in the net making it a 2-1 game. But the Rampage reclaimed their two-goal lead when Smith scored his first of the night by netting a second Rampage power-play goal at 3:27 of the period.

Texas fought back with two goals 26 seconds apart in the sixth minute of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Remi Elie beat Martin with a one-time slap shot from the right circle at 5:12 and Dillon Heatherington tied the game 26 seconds later with a shot from the left point. But the Rampage rallied scoring the final three goals of the night. Smith gave San Antonio the lead for good when he potted a wrist shot past Peters at 11:06 giving the Rampage a 4-3 lead. Felix Girard added an insurance goal three minutes later at 14:43 before Smith capped off his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:42 to cap the scoring.

