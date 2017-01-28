Rampage Defeat Reign 5-4 in OT for 500th Win in Franchise History

News Release

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 27, 2017) - Rocco Grimaldi's second goal of the night 2:14 into overtime lifted the San Antonio Rampage (20-20-4-0) to a 5-4 victory over the Ontario Reign (22-9-7-0) at the AT&T Center. The win was number 500 in franchise history.

The Rampage got on the board just 38 seconds into the game as Joe Whitney capitalized off an Ontario turnover and beat goalie Jack Campbell along the ice for a 1-0 lead. The Reign responded with a power-play goal from Johnny Brodzinski at 8:22 of the first period to tie the game at one after 20 minutes.

San Antonio regained the lead in the second period with a power-play goal from Sergei Boikov, his first career AHL goal, at 3:05 to take a 2-1 advantage. But Brodzinski netted his second of the game snapping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Rampage goalie Jeremy Smith right as an Ontario power play expired at 18:25 to tie the score at two at the end of two periods.

The Rampage took a 3-2 lead at 12:56 of the third when Campbell misplayed the puck and Grimaldi beat him on a wraparound shot. Sam Henley extended the lead to two when he beat Campbell with a shot from the left wing with 4:27 remaining in regulation. However, Ontario quickly tied the game as Brodzinski recorded the hat trick on a shorthanded goal at 16:50 followed by a power-play goal from Adrian Kempe with 57.2 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at four and force overtime.

San Antonio landed the game-winning goal 2:14 into overtime when J.T. Compher fed Grimaldi in front of the net.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Petryk Bigras - Clark Smith

Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Martin

Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Geertsen - Siemens

Henley - Bourke - Nantel

Up Next

San Antonio continues their 10-game home-stand at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host the Ontario Reign. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

