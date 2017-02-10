Rampage Continue Road Trip with 7-3 Loss at Chicago

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





CHICAGO, Ill. (Feb. 10, 2017) - A pair of empty-net goals for the Chicago Wolves (28-16-3-3) solidified a 7-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (21-23-4-0) on Friday night at the Allstate Arena. Eric Gelinas recorded an assist midway through the second frame, registering his first point in a Rampage sweater.

San Antonio opened the scoring early in the first period when Gabriel Bourque slipped a rebound to the right of Chicago netminder Ville Husso 43 seconds into the period. Chicago closed the stanza with three unanswered goals, beginning with Ty Loney's first goal with the Wolves after sliding a deflection past Rampage goaltender Spencer Martin at the 5:23 mark. Wade Megan and Chris Butler extended Chicago's lead to 3-1 at the 10:13 and 18:56 minutes, respectively.

The Wolves seemed to put the game away when Brett Sterling capitalized on the power play 1:05 into the second frame, giving Chicago a 4-1 lead. After surrendering four goals in the opening 21:05, the Rampage opted to replace netminder Martin en favor of Kent Simpson. A drag and drop goal from Garry Nunn less than two minutes later gave San Antonio some momentum, limiting the Wolves' lead to two 3:00 into the period. Mike Sislo took advantage of a messy rebound in between the pipes of Husso, netting a third Rampage goal with assists from Joe Whitey and Gelinas at the 9:18 mark. A late power-play goal from Chris Bulter helped Chicago regain a two-goal lead, leaving the Wolves with a 5-3 advantage after 40 minutes of play.

Two empty-net goals from Chicago's Megan and Emerson Clark late in the third solidified a Chicago victory, despite Simpson stopping 22 of the 23 Chicago shots in his final 38 minutes of play.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Nunn Bigras - Clark Martin

Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson

Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Siemens-Gelinas

Henley - Bourke - Nantel

Up Next

The San Antonio Rampage continue their Rodeo Road Trip in a game against the Rockford IceHogs tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

# # SARAMPAGE.COM # #

