Rampage Complete Sweep of Roadunners with 4-2 Victory

TUCSON, AZ (Dec. 31, 2016) - The San Antonio Rampage (15-15-2-0) swept the Tucson Roadrunners (15-8-3-0) in their first back-to-back series at the Tucson Convention Center Arena after a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Rampage defenseman Chris Bigras recorded his second multi-point night in three games after returning to action since Oct. 27, earning him the First Star of the Game. Captain Joe Whitney recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season, including the first goal of the night earning him the Second Star of the Game. Gabriel Bourque lent a helper on the game-winning goal, earning him the Third Star of the Game.

The Rampage opened the scoring with 42 seconds remaining in the first when Whitney capitalized on helpers from Jim O'Brien and Bigras at the 19:38 mark.

Tucson evened the score in the second when Christian Fischer found the back of the net after receiving assists from Chris Mueller and Laruent Dauphin 6:48 in the second frame.

After seeing just two goals combine in the first two frames, the third period saw heavy offensive action beginning with San Antonio regaining the lead when A.J. Greer netted a pass from Rocco Grimaldi 1:10 into the stanza. Just 48 seconds later, San Antonio would extend their lead to two when Julien Nantel sunk a pass from Bourque and Garry Nunn at the 1:58 mark. Tucson narrowed the lead to one when Tyler Gaudet scored at 4:44 into the third. However, a late power-play goal from Bigras, with assists from Whitney and J.T. Compher at 15:27 into the period, solidified a Rampage victory.

Up Next

San Antonio continues its road trip in San Jose on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. at the SAP Center. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

