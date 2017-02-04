Rampage Carry Ambush for 12 Rounds in Sloppy 13-10 Win

February 4, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Cedar Rapids Rampage News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Rampage may have had the Milwaukee Wave on their mind. After only scoring one second half goal in a 14-3 loss to the Wave last Sunday, the Rampage went full run-and-gun against a St. Louis Ambush team that had lost nine in a row, and came away with a wild 13-10 win Friday night at the US Cellular Center.

With the win, the Rampage (11-5) stayed even with Wave, who beat the Syracuse Silver Knights 8-6 on the road. The Wave now will head south to Baltimore for Saturday night's matchup where the Blast are expecting a crowd of nearly 10,000 at Royal Farm Arena. When the Rampage return to Milwaukee for their final meeting with the Wave on February 12, Cedar Rapids will either be a 1/2 game ahead or behind the Wave for the last playoff spot in the Central Division.

The good news is Pablo Da Silva stayed hot with a season high four goals and an assist, Hewerton Moreira had a goal and four assists, and Gordy Gurson scored his 100th and 101st career goals.

Defender Joshio Sandoval ended an 11-game point draught in style with a goal and three assists. Ambush goalkeeper Nikola Marojevic came out to challenge Sandoval and he perfectly banked a ball off the side boards and into the empty net.

The highlight of the night was between Sandoval's ricochet and Charlie Bales's goal celebration. Bales came off the injured list and scored a power play goal in his first action since January 6. He celebrated by standing on the dasherboards with his back to the crowd and fell backwards, allowing the fans to hoist him up.

Newly signed Antonello Paradiso and Tony Aguilar each scored a goal in their Rampage debuts.

The bad news was allowing 10 goals to the lowest scoring team in the MASL and letting the Ambush (1-15) hang around. The Rampage never trailed in the game, but have now allowed an unthinkable 33 goals in their last three games, including 18 in their last two second halves. Cedar Rapids will have to revert to the disciplined style, and dedication to defense that kept them near the top of the division for most of the year.

Victor France had a hat trick for St. Louis and Marojevic had a busy night with 24 saves. The Rampage led 7-3 at halftime and it could have been a much bigger deficit for St. Louis if not for their rookie goalkeeper.

The Rampage will travel to Milwaukee on February 12. The winner of that game will claim the season series and have a decisive edge in the battle for the final division playoff spot. On February 16 the Rampage will host their last regular season home game of 2016/17 when they host the Harrisburg Heat at 7:05pm. Tickets are on sale starting at just $9 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the U.S. Cellular Center box office.

