Rampage Cage Gulls in Thrilling 5-4 Victory

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN DIEGO, Calif.- The San Antonio Rampage (16-16-2-0) defeated the San Diego Gulls (13-12-2-1) for the first time in franchise history in a 5-4 thriller Friday night at the Valley View Casino Center.

Rampage forward Sam Henley recorded his second multi-point game of the season, collecting a goal and an assist to earn the First Star of the Game. Troy Bourke collected his 50th AHL point, an assist, en route to a multi-assist night and earned the Second Star of the Game. Jim O'Brien recorded his sixth goal of the season, extending his point streak to six games.

San Antonio opened the scoring early in the first stanza when A.J Greer netted a pass from Chris Bigras 3:21 into the frame. Nearly 10 minutes later the Rampage extended their lead to two when Henley found the back of the net with helpers from Bourke and Julien Nantel at the 13:48 mark. San Diego narrowed the lead back to one when Nate Guenin edged the puck past Rampage goaltender Spencer Martin at 15:56.

The Rampage power-play unit didn't waste any time finding the back of the net in the second period when O'Brien lit the lamp 43 seconds into the frame? thanks to assists from Gabriel Bourque and Joe Whitney. On a series of passes from Bourke and Henley at 9:58, San Antonio added its fourth goal of the night when Reid Petryk tallied his first of the season. San Diego wouldn't be shut out in the period, as Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored with 72 seconds remaining in the stanza.

Midway through the third, the Rampage regained a three-goal lead when Whitney netted a pass from Rocco Grimaldi, his 100th AHL point, and Mat Clark, his first of the season, at the 9:40 mark. Despite two late San Diego goals from Antoine Laganiere and Shea Theodoor at the 11:31 and 17:20 marks respectively, the Gulls were unable to net a game-tying goal.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Whitney - O'Brien - Sislo Bigras - Lindholm Martin

Greer - Compher - Grimaldi Siemens - Boikov Smith

Bourque- Belzile - Petryk Young - Clark

Henley - Bourke - Nantel

Up Next

San Antonio concludes its back-to-back series against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night at 9 p.m. CT at the Valley View Casino Center. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

