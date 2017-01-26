Rampage Blast IceHogs 6-2

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 25, 2017) - Rocco Grimaldi tallied two goals and an assist and the San Antonio Rampage (19-20-4-0) matched a season-high for goals as they defeated the Rockford IceHogs (14-21-4-3) 6-2 at the AT&T Center to sweep a two-game series. The win was number 499 in franchise history.

The Silver and Black collected a season-high five multiple-point scorers and all Three Stars of the Game. Grimaldi's three points, including a game-winning goal, earned him the First Star of the Game, while Troy Bourke's goal and assist earned the left wing the Second Star of the Game. Mat Clark also registered a goal and an assist, his second multiple-point night in the last three games, earning the Third Star of the Game. With an assist late in the opening frame, Garry Nunn recorded his 300th professional point, while Reid Petryk and Duncan Siemens skated in their 150th and 200th professional games respectively.

Bourke opened the scoring for the Rampage with a power-play goal at 12:11 of the first period. Rockford's Spencer Abbott netted the equalizer 65 seconds later at the 13:16 mark to tie the game before Anton Lindholm gave the home side the 2-1 lead heading into the intermission. Lindholm beat IceHogs goalie Jeff Glass with a slap shot from the right point at 17:20 of the third period.

