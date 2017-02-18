Rampage Blanked by Griffins in 6-0 Loss
February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- The Grand Rapids Griffins (34-14-1-2) shutout the San Antonio Rampage (21-27-4-1) 6-0 on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.
Grand Rapids opened the scoring late in the first when Matt Lorito tallied his first-of-two goals, capitalizing on a rebound at the front door of Rampage goaltender Spencer Martin's net 15:51 into the frame.
The Griffins added a second goal when Tyler Bertuzzi beat Martin to collect his eighth goal of the season 2:19 into the second period. Ben Street earned his second point of the weekend against his former team, netting a pass from rookie defenseman Matt Caito and Conner Allen at the 15:36 mark. Lorito landed his second goal of the evening late in the frame, sliding a puck under the pads of Martin at 17:53.
An early third-period power-play goal from Eric Tangradi extended the Griffins lead to five at 2:21 of the third stanza. However, Caito closed the scoring, collecting the first goal of his AHL career and second point of the night with the man advantage 16:12 in the final period.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Greer - Bourke - Nunn Bigras - Gelinas Martin
Whitney - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson
Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Siemens - Geertsen
Henley - Nantel - Petryk
Up Next
The San Antonio Rampage continue the Rodeo Road Trip with a game against the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. CT at MTS Iceplex. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
