Rampage Assign Boikov, St-Amant to Eagles

News Release

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Thursday that defenseman Sergei Boikov and forward Shawn St-Amant have been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Boikov has registered one goal and one assist in seven games with Colorado, while St-Amant has notched 13 goals and 15 assists in 35 contests with the Eagles.

Boikov was a sixth round selection of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has appeared in 63 games this season with the Rampage, posting three goals, 13 assists and 69 penalty minutes. Boikov also suited up in four AHL contests with San Antonio during the 2015-16 season.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound blueliner, Boikov captured a silver medal with Team Russia in the 2016 World Junior Championships and recently concluded a three-year career in the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. In 184 QMJHL contests, the Khabarovsk, Russia native posted 11 goals, 48 assists, 226 penalty minutes and finished with a cumulative plus/minus rating of +22.

St-Amant has collected three goals and five assists in 28 games with the Rampage this season. The 19 year-old rookie enjoyed a three-year career in the QMJHL with the Val-D'Or Foreurs where he posted 113 points in 194 games.

The 6-foot, 180-pound winger helped the Foreurs capture a QMJHL title during the 2013-14 season and went on to enjoy his most productive season during the 2015-16 campaign, when he generated 23 goals and 34 assists in 60 games and claimed the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the league's Best Defensive Forward.

The Eagles return home to face the Idaho Steelheads in Game One of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14th at 7:05pm.

Tickets for the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or purchase online at www.ColoradoEagles.com.

