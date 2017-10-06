Rampage Announce Opening Night Roster

News Release

San Antonio Begins the 2017-18 Campaign Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. Ontario

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 6, 2017) - The San Antonio Rampage today announced their Opening Night roster for the 2017-18 campaign. The roster is constructed of 25 players, including two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 16 forwards. Please see the attached roster for a full breakdown of the team.

San Antonio opens the 2017-18 regular season against the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Rampage Individual and season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com . The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

