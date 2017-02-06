Rampage and Face off against Kids Cancer

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





RAMPAGE AND FACE OFF AGAINST KIDS CANCER "BUDDIES" START RODEO ROAD TRIP WITH GO-KARTS, LASER TAG AND MORE AT INCREDIBLE PIZZA

WHAT: Before heading north for the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip, the San Antonio Rampage will join their "buddies" from the Face Off Against Kids Cancer (FOAKC) program for a night of games at Incredible Pizza Company. The group, along with staff volunteers from the People of Spurs Sports & Entertainment (POSSE) program, will enjoy dinner together, race go-karts, and play laser tag and arcade games.

Now in its eighth season, the program pairs Rampage players with children from local hospitals who are in various stages of cancer treatment or in remission. The children and their Rampage "buddies" will participate in a series of events throughout the season with the goal of forming lasting relationships while raising awareness for childhood cancer in the San Antonio community.

WHO: The entire San Antonio Rampage team Buddies and families in the FOAKC program POSSE volunteers

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 8 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Incredible Pizza Company 11743 West Avenue San Antonio, Texas 78216

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.