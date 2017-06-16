Ramos Looks to Deal Pigs to Series Opening Win

News Release

The IronPigs (43-23) and Syracuse Chiefs (20-42) begin a quick three-game series tonight at Coca-Cola Park. Fans will enjoy postgameLehigh Valley has won 29 of its last 39 contests to maintain the best record in the International League. The Pigs will send LHP Cesar Ramos (4-1,2.56) against Chiefs RHP Austin Voth(1-7, 6.16).Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown F Friday Night Fireworks and it is also Scout Night! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will send LHP Cesar Ramos (4-1,2.56) against Chiefs RHP Austin Voth(1-7, 6.16).

LHP Cesar Ramos makes his sixth start and 18th overall appearance for the Pigs this season. In his last outing on June 11 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Los Angeles native tossed four innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out six in a 6-4 win.

RHP Austin Voth makes his 13th start for the Chiefs this season and has allowed 21 earned runs in his last four starts. In his last outing on June 10 against the Rochester Red Wings, the Redmond, Wash., native tossed four 1/3 innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

The IronPigs fell 4-2, and dropped the three-game series with the Buffalo Bisons (34-30) Thursday night at Coca-Cola Field.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run to center field, scoring Brock Stassi .

Sporting a two-run lead, Pigs starter Jake Thompson pitched a perfect first and second inning before running into trouble in the third.

The Bisons got to Thompson in the third as Jake Elmore sent a line drive up the middle that Thompson got a glove on, but it trickled into the outfield for a leadoff single for the Bisons. Shane Optiz then moved over Elmore on a sacrifice bunt, before Christian Lopes singled to center to move Elmore to third. After Ian Parmley popped out, Gregorio Petit then hit a go-ahead three-run home run to left to give the Bisons a 3-2 advantage.

Petit then plated another run in the bottom of the fifth as he sent a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Opitz who doubled to lead off the frame to give Buffalo a 4-2 lead.

The Pigs bats accounted for just four hits, with their last hit of the night coming on a Brock Stassi single with one out in the third inning. Dylan Cozens and many other Pigs hit the ball hard, but unfortunately right at the defense of the Bisons.

After surrendering the two-run first inning, Bisons starter Cesar Valdez worked into a grove and struck out 10 batters in seven innings. He picked up his third win of the season for the Bisons while surrendering just four hits.

