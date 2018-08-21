Rain Suspends Game One of Tuesday's Doubleheader in the Fifth Inning with Mobile Leading 4-3

August 21, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





MOBILE, AL - As Cristian Pache rounded the bases after his first Double-A home run in the top of the fifth inning of game one of a scheduled doubleheader, sheets of rain began falling at Hank Aaron Stadium. The homer trimmed Mobile's lead to 4-3 with nobody out in in the inning. Heavy rains hung around for the next hour suspending the game and canceling the nightcap.

The clubs will finish game one on Wednesday beginning at 5:05 pm and then play a seven-inning game to follow. The series will wrap up with a doubleheader on Thursday at 5:05 pm.

M-Braves starter Ian Anderson retired the first six batters faced on Tuesday but ran into trouble in the third inning. Mobile sent eight to the plate against Anderson, scoring four runs on five hits to take a 4-0 lead. Anderson, Atlanta's first-round selection in 2016 and No. 3 overall prospect was making his second Double-A start. Thomas Burrows took over for Anderson and recorded the final out of the inning. Anderson gave up four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Luis Valenzuela, Carlos Martinez, and Daniel Lockhart hit three straight two-out doubles to trim the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the fourth inning.

Pache hit the first pitch from Jesus Castillo in the top of the fifth inning just fair down the left-field line for his first M-Braves home run to make it 4-3. Pache has nine overall this season between Florida and Mississippi.

LHP Ricardo Sanchez (2-4, 4.27) will start Wednesday's nightcap for the M-Braves. Mississippi finds themselves just 2.0 games out of first place with 15 games to go in the regular season.

The M-Braves have five home games remaining during the 2018 regular season! We return to Trustmark Park on Friday, August 24, for a five-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers. Enjoy back-to-back Post-Game Fireworks shows to start the homestand as well as the first 1,500 fans will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead on Saturday, August 25. For more information, call the M-Braves Front Office at 601.932.8788 or 888-BRAVES4, or visit www.mississippibraves.com. Individual tickets start at just $6!

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.