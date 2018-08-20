Railroaders Take Opener from AirHogs

CLEBURNE, Texas - Patrick Mincey gave up just two earned runs over 6.1 innings to earn his second consecutive win, and the Cleburne Railroaders rallied for a 3-2 win over the Texas AirHogs to open the series at The Depot on Monday night.

Mincey gave up a pair of runs in the 5th inning before Cleburne scored twice to take the lead for good in the 6th. Hunter Clanin worked a one-out walk before Trevor Sealey extended his hit streak to five games with a single. Levi Scott then walked to load the bases before a wild pitch scored Clanin to tie the game and Angelo Gumbs clubbed a sacrifice fly to score Sealey.

Mincey won his second consecutive start after earning his first win of 2018 in Grand Prairie just five days prior, and gave up the two runs with four walks and four strikeouts over his 6.1 innings.

Sealey went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and posted his 21st multi-hit night of the year, while Patrick Palmeiro extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single that gave Cleburne a lead in the 1st inning.

Clanin - in his second consecutive game as the leadoff man - walked and scored, and Scott went 1-for-3 with a walk. Cleburne's 5-9 hitters combined to go 0-for-14 with six strikeouts.

Shawn Blackwell came on for the 9th inning and struck out the side for his 13th save of the year.

Will Mathis tossed 0.2 scoreless frames before Patrick Young went 1-2-3 in the 8th inning.

Texas starter Sean Stutzman went 5.1 innings and gave up three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Reliever Tyler Matzek tossed 2.2 scoreless frames with no walks and four strikeouts.

Game 2 of the three-game series is set for 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday night. Cleburne will send RHP Jesus Sanchez to the mound as a starter for the first time in 2018, and Texas counters with RHP Miguel Rosario.

