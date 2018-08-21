Railroaders Falter Late in Loss to Texas

CLEBURNE, Texas - Trevor Sealey notched his 22nd multi-hit game and drove in a pair of RBI, but Cleburne gave up a late lead in a 5-4 loss to the Texas AirHogs at The Depot on Tuesday night.

Sealey extended his hitting streak to six games - and made it hits in 22 of 23 - with an RBI double that tied the game at one in the 3rd before tying the game again in the 5th with an RBI bunt single.

Levi Scott also posted his 22nd multi-hit game of the year, and drove in two runs with a two-out double that gave Cleburne a 4-2 lead in the 5th inning.

Jeff Dally came on for the 7th inning and gave up three runs while recording just one out. Javion Randle drove in a run with a safety squeeze, and Ni Ziyang drove in his first two runs as an AirHog with a two-run single that gave Texas the lead for good.

Hunter Clanin went 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks and a run scored, and Angelo Gumbs added a pair of singles. Patrick Palmeiro went 1-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts.

Paul Ludden collected his first hit as a Railroader - a leadoff single to begin Cleburne's three-run 5th inning.

AirHogs starter Miguel Rosario went five innings and gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The AirHog bullpen combined to toss four scoreless frames, including Carlos Contreras's clean 9th inning for his 12th save of the season.

Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez - making a spot start as his first of the year - went two innings and gave up one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts. In long relief, Roman Gomez pitched four innings and allowed just one run with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Railroaders and AirHogs wrap up the three-game set at AirHogs Stadium on Wednesday night. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne returns to The Depot to open a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday night. All ticket and promo information is available at www.railroaderbaseball.com or by calling (817) 945-8705.

