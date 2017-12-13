RailRiders University Camps and Training Sessions

News Release

MOOSIC, PA (December 6, 2017) - RailRiders University, presented by Geisinger Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, is offering several upcoming camps and training clinics. Camps and sessions are led by several former and current players, including Russ Canzler and Joe McCarthy, providing a focus on fundamentals in hitting and pitching depending on the desired clinic.

The RailRiders University Holiday Camp is scheduled for December 26 through 29. The camp will begin at 9:00 A.M. each day and will conclude at noon, providing a total of 12 hours of training at PNC Field. The Holiday Camp will focus on hitting, fielding and agility. Canzler and McCarthy will be joined by former RailRider Eddy Rodriguez to lead instruction during the Holiday Camp. Attendees will also receive one 2018 RailRiders five game plan and a hat.

Beginning in January, RailRiders University will offer a Pitching and Hitting Training Session. This session spans seven dates: January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 as well as February 6 and 13. During each date, attendees will spend one half hour working on pitching and one half hour on hitting. Canzler and McCarthy will be joined by Matt Wotherspoon, a Mountain Top native selected by the New York Yankees in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft, and Max Kranick, a Pittsburgh Pirates 2016 draftee. Pitching and Hitting Session participants also receive a RailRiders five-game plan, a hat and will be invited to throw out a first pitch during the 2018 season.

RailRiders University is also offering an additional training session in January and early February. Canzler, McCarthy and Doug Davis, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hitting coach in 2017, will serve as the trainers. This session is age specific, ranging between ages 8-17, and features 12 sessions beginning on January 3 and concluding on February 7. Attendees will focus on hitting, but will also cover additional fundamentals as time permits. All participants will receive two five-game plans for the 2018 season and one free hat.

Space is limited and the deadline to register for the Holiday Camp and the Pitching and Hitting Session is December 22. The Holiday Camp is $200.00 per participant. The Pitching and Hitting Session is $200.00 per person as well, while the 12 session training program is $300.00 per person.

