RailRiders to announce partnership with Geisinger

News Release

Press conference scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 in SWB RailRiders home clubhouse at PNC Field

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will host a press conference on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at PNC Field to announce a new partnership agreement with Geisinger. The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in the RailRiders home clubhouse.

Geisinger is an integrated health services organization widely recognized for its innovative use of the electronic health record and the development of innovative care delivery models. Geisinger serves more than 3 million residents throughout 45 counties in central, south-central and northeast Pennsylvania, and also in southern New Jersey at AtlantiCare. Several top officials from Geisinger will be on hand, including Michael Suk, MD, chair of Geisinger's Musculoskeletal Institute & Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; Anthony D. Aquilina, DO, regional president of Geisinger Northeast; and Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger Northeast.

Josh Olerud, Team President and COO, will be in attendance to represent the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, while Mark Littlefield, ATC, Medical Coordinator, Player Development, will attend on behalf of the Yankees. Roy White, a two-time World Series Champion and two-time All-Star during his 15-year Major League career, will also attend on behalf of the Yankees.

To confirm coverage of the announcement Monday, please contact Adam Marco with the RailRiders at (570) 969-2255 or Alysha Davis with Geisinger at (570) 808-3652.

