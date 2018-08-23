RailRiders Evade Sweep with Finale Victory

BUFFALO, NY. - Needing a win to fend off a series sweep at the hands of the Buffalo Bisons, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bats came alive in the middle innings to take a 7-3 win Thursday afternoon.

Before a day-game crowd of 10,516 fans, the RailRiders fell behind after one inning of play. Buffalo opened the scoring with a run on two hits it in the bottom of the first against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Adonis Rosa. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. singled to plate Dwight Smith, Jr. for a 1-0 edge.

That would be the lone blemish off Rosa in his second RailRiders start this season and fourth Triple-A start in his career. The right-hander went 6.1 innings and allowed just the one run. He scattered four hits and walked three while striking out a pair. Over the four starts in his Triple-A career, he has allowed four earned runs in 23.1 innings pitched- good for a 1.54 ERA.

After falling behind on the early run, the RailRiders tied the game in the top of the fourth when Zack Zehner doubled to drive in Mike Ford with two outs.

Over the next two innings, the RailRiders put six more runs on the board to open up the score. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs in the top of the fifth off Buffalo starting pitcher Jacob Waguespack. Wilkin Castillo walked, advanced to third on a pair of groundouts and scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Ricky Surum walked and Ryan McBroom doubled. Both Surum and McBroom scored on a single through the right side of the infield off the bat of Ford.

The RailRiders added three runs in the sixth off reliever Luis Santos to extended the lead to 7-1. Zehner walked and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Castillo singled to drive in Zehner and then later crossed on a single by Devyn Bolasky and a pair of errors. Surum singled to left to plate Bolasky for his first Triple-A RBI and put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up by six.

Buffalo scored twice in the bottom of the 8th inning and brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded, but Joe Harvey worked out of the jam and ultimately picked up his seventh save of the year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre piles on the bus and heads to Allentown, Pa. to continue its seven-game road trip on Friday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. RHP Michael King (2-0, 1.74) gets the start for SWB and goes up against Lehigh Valley's RHP Tom Eshelman (2-12, 5.61). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage featuring Adam Marco and Adam Giardino beginning at 6:35 p.m.

