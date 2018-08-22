RailRiders Drop a Pair
August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons needed to complete Tuesday night's suspended ballgame Wednesday, on top of the regularly-scheduled game, and both decisions went to the Bisons by 2-1 and 7-3 finals.
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons were suspended in the bottom of the 9th inning tied 1-1 with one out Tuesday night and resumed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. From the previous night, there was a runner at second base and no outs with George Kontos (3-1) on the mound. Eight pitches after the game resumed, Jonathan Davis threaded a base hit down the first base line to score Gunnar Heidt for the walk-off win, 2-1.
In Wednesday's scheduled game, the RailRiders broke out to an early lead in the first. Former Bison Giovanny Urshella doubled home Abiatal Avelino and Zack Zehner added a RBI single, driving in Mike Ford, for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage.
After the Buffalo plated a run on a fielder's choice in the second, the RailRiders extended the lead back to two on a run-scoring double by Zehner to make it 3-1. The RailRiders left fielder finished with a 2-for-4 night which included a double as part of a seven-hit night by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
In the bottom of the fourth, the Bisons sent all nine men to the plate, scoring four times against reliever J.P. Feyereisen (6-6). Tim Lopes drove in a pair with a single to tie the game at three. Jonathan Davis singled in Lopes and Gunnar Heidt to push Buffalo ahead 5-3.
The RailRiders threatened, trailing by a pair of runs with two baserunners in both the sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to draw any closer. With two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Buffalo made it a comfortable ninth inning for Jose Fernandez to finish off the win.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo conclude this three-game set on Thursday at 1:05 p.m. RHP Adonis Rosa (1-0, 1.80) starts for the RailRiders against RHP Jacob Waguespack (5-6, 5.04). NEPA Sports Radio The Game and the RailRiders Radio Network with pregame coverage for the entire evening of baseball beginning at 12:30 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its seven-game road trip on Friday at Lehigh Valley and starts its final homestand of the 2018 regular season on Tuesday, August 28.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
65-61
